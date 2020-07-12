Dr. Jackson Hanigofsky joins Viewmont dental practice

Hickory dentist Dr. E. Dean Powell announces that Dr. Jackson Hanigofsky is joining his Viewmont practice.
Hanigofsky earned his DDS from East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine, where he served as an academic tutor and volunteered in the Greenville community through ECU’s DMD organization.
Graduating with honors from Virginia Commonwealth University with a Bachelor of Science, he also served VCU as a student preceptor for upper level biology courses.
Hanigofsky gained professional experience by completing rotations at three community service learning centers in Lumberton, Lillington and Elizabeth City, providing dental care to underserved areas of North Carolina.
Hanigofsky returns to his hometown Aug. 1 to work with Powell, his longtime mentor and friend. Powell is also his dentist, providing care from the time he was a young child through adulthood.
While in college, Hanigofsky spent numerous years interning at the Hickory practice.
He explains how much it means to him to work with Powell: “I am a young practitioner, so I am driven to continually learn new skills and improve myself through continuing education. Dr. Powell provides truly comprehensive care to his patients with a passion and skill level that is unmatched. This is the approach I also want to take with my patients and aligning myself with somebody who embodies that will undoubtedly make me a better practitioner.”
Powell is equally excited to have Hanigofsky on board, adding: “Our team has always been so impressed with this young man and his accomplishments. After watching him grow and develop into such a wonderful young man, it makes this decision to bring him into our practice family so incredibly easy.”
To learn more about dental services or to schedule an appointment for a new patient exam or free dental consultation, call 828-322-2133 or visit www.hickorydentist.com.
