Designer joins Sustainable Furnishings Council

Susan Guest, owner of Guest Interiors in Hickory, recently completed the Green Leader AP and has joined the Sustainable Furnishings Council.
The council is a coalition of manufacturers, retailers and designers dedicated to raising awareness and expanding the adoption of environmentally sustainable practices across the home furnishings industry. Its mission is to help companies reduce their environmental footprints as they grow and to help consumers find healthy furnishings.
As an interior designer, Guest believes that she should offer clients safer and sustainable options on their furnishings. Her commitment to excellence is evident in the role she plays in the community as well as currently serving on the board of the Carolinas Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers.
Guest lives in Hickory with her husband, David, and their rescued pets.
