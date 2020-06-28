Deadline extended for scholarship applications

Realty Executives of Hickory is giving back to the community during the recent events of COVID-19.
These unfortunate circumstances have prevented graduation ceremonies for countless high school graduates.
The team at Realty Executives decided to work together to honor the hard work of the senior class of 2020.
Realty Executives will be awarding two $1,000 scholarships to two deserving recipients to be used at the college or university of their choice. The deadline to submit applications has been extended to Tuesday, June 30.
If you would like to nominate a deserving recipient, see the details below:
» Applications must be received before 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, by any of the following methods:
» Mail or deliver to Realty Executives of Hickory (785 U.S. 70, Hickory, NC 28602).
» Email to rexappreciation@gmail.com.
» Fax to 828-328-3306.
» Semifinalists will be selected by the 2020 Scholarship Committee, based on applications, and invited for an interview. These selected applications must be available for an interview to be eligible.
» After interviews, scholarship recipients will be selected, based on interviews and applications, and notified before July 17.
For more information, call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900, or visit on the Web at www.realtyexecs.net/scholarship.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.