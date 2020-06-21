Company names operations manager for division

HICKORY — PTI, LLC, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary division of Hickory Springs Manufacturing Co., has named Darren Green operations manager.
Green will oversee all day-to-day operations including manufacturing, product development, quality, logistics and customer service at the company’s Hickory facility.
Green joins the company after a 30-year tenure at Pregis Corp. Inc., a global provider of protective packaging materials and systems. During that time, he was credited for being an innovative leader and manufacturing professional in plastics extrusion and flexible plastics packaging.
During his tenure at Pregis, he held positions from foam extrusion machine operator to production supervisor and production managerial positions, ultimately working his way to plant manager, overseeing operations at two plants in North Carolina and Georgia.
In his most recent role at Pregis, he served as director of operations for the East region, with financial, strategic and operational responsibilities for six plant operations in six states across the eastern U.S.
Green reports to Michael Simmons, president of HSM’s diversified products and services division.
“We’re thrilled to have Darren on our team as he shares his extensive experience with us,” said Simmons.
“Darren has a deep understanding of not only the technical side of extrusion manufacturing, but also an impressive business operations resume combined with lean manufacturing experience and remarkable leadership skills that will ensure PTI’s continued success.”
Hickory-based PTI recently expanded its production facility, doubling the size of its previous facility in Conover to add capacity for its growing product lines.
Green is responsible for the 165,000-square-foot, ISO 9001-certified facility, which also includes its divisional sales offices, product development department and quality laboratory.
By the end of 2020, the company has plans to add a new foam extrusion line, as well as additional offline converting equipment. Green will be responsible for the implementation of the new equipment.
He holds a Bachelor of Science in business management from Montreat College in Charlotte and a Lean Six Sigma Greenbelt from Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory.
Residing in Hickory, he is an active participant in the community, volunteering with district high school athletics and DECA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping young adults become career- and college-ready.
He is also involved in breast cancer awareness and activism in the local community. Green is married and has three daughters, Krista, Gracyln and Jaedyn.
PTI, LLC is an innovative foam manufacturer and designer of custom engineered foam extrusions for use in packaging, HVAC and plumbing pipe insulation, mattresses, furniture, toys, recreational and fitness products. The company uses leading-edge technology to create unique foam shapes and formulations and is an industry leader in “concept to product” lead times. For more information, visit www.ptifoam.com.
HSM is a privately held company based in Hickory, with more than 30 manufacturing plants in 14 states. In addition to its core furniture and bedding markets, HSM also serves a growing range of customers in the transportation, packaging, health care, apparel and other industries.
For more information, visit www.hsmsolutions.com.
