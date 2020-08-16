Column: Leadership provides leverage for business success

Note: This week's Inside the Chamber column was written by Chad Hall, partner at StrongLead and lead facilitator for High Performance Leadership.
Leverage allows you to do more with less. Whether you’re dislodging a boulder, winning a wrestling match, or prying a nail from a board, with leverage you can effect change much more rapidly and with less effort. While the power of leverage is well-known, there is a source of leverage in business that too often goes underappreciated: leadership.
No business hits the bullseye by accident, which is why it takes intentionality to stay on track. Without leadership, employees get distracted, demoralized, and disengaged. On the other hand, strong leadership throughout a company harnesses the power of the company’s resources to effect change and create positive outcomes. The stronger the leaders, the greater the leverage.
Smart businesses invest to grow strong leaders. They recognize strong leadership does not happen by chance, which is why they intentionally develop leadership capacity throughout the company. To grow your company’s leadership, focus in three key areas.
First, take your own leadership development seriously. Leading well has very little to with occupying a particular position or having a certain title. Strong leaders self-identify as leaders and are willing to put in the work to grow ever stronger.
Second, recognize the key influencers in your company and hold them to a high standard. Communicate the importance of leading well and set the expectation that taking one’s leadership growth seriously is a company value.
Third, invest to grow leaders at all levels in your company. If you want to keep your best people, invest in them. When you do this, you’ll not only retain top talent, but you’ll grow your best people. Growing your leaders will provide tremendous leverage.
A strong community has strong businesses, and strong businesses require strong leaders. This is why our company, StrongLead, is partnering with the Chamber of Catawba County to host the High Performance Leader program (www.stronglead.org/hpl), an eight-month process that helps business leaders grow their confidence, develop leadership presence, and get more done with less. The program launches Sept. 15 and registration is open through the end of August. If your company wants to grow, take advantage of opportunities like this one to grow your leaders and improve your leadership leverage.
Lindsay Keisler is president and CEO of the Chamber of Catawba County.
