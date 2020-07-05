City of Hickory wins 3 state awards for excellence in communications

The city of Hickory was among 21 North Carolina governments to earn recognition in the North Carolina City & County Communicators’ 2020 Excellence in Communications Awards.
Hickory won three awards; first place in videography, second place in digital resource, and second place in graphic design. The awards were announced in a virtual awards ceremony June 26 due to the cancellation of this year’s annual NC3C Spring Conference. All 192 award program entries were judged by professional communications peers from the Minnesota Association of Government Communicators.
“Hickory’s Office of Communications works hard throughout the year to not only inform and engage local citizens, but also to market Hickory to wider audiences. These three winning projects were huge undertakings for our Communications team, and I am very proud of the end products. It is nice to have our peers in governmental communications also recognize and honor these efforts,” said Dana Kaminske, Hickory’s marketing and communications manager.
The city of Hickory received a first-place award in the category of videography for “Welcome to Hickory,” a video created to introduce and promote Hickory and its “Life. Well Crafted.” brand to hundreds of municipal leaders who visited Hickory for the North Carolina League of Municipalities conference in Hickory in May 2019. The video, which was produced by the city of Hickory, and filmed, edited and scored by local videographer Chad Austin, continues to be used to showcase all Hickory has to offer to recruit potential businesses and future residents.
Hickory received a second-place award in the digital technology-digital resource category for MyHKY.com, a 360˚ virtual tool to market Hickory to prospective residents, companies, employees and visitors. The city worked with Wade Works Creative to develop this virtual, interactive tour of the Hickory region to promote economic development, recruit top talent and attract new population.
Hickory also received a second-place award in the graphic design category for its vibrant and upbeat Crafting the Future marketing campaign. The city launched the Crafting the Future campaign to communicate about the Downtown Hickory renovation project, continue driving traffic towards downtown during construction and engage the community through witty messaging, attractive visuals and interactive displays.
The purpose of North Carolina City & County Communicators is to encourage professional development and networking among local governmental communications professionals. The organization was formed in March 2007 and consists of professional government communicators from around the state. For more information about NC3C, visit www.nc3c.com.
