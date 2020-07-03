Change shortage affects some Hickory stores

Some stores in the Hickory area may be running low on change as a result of a coin shortage affecting places around the country.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told a congressional committee in June that disruptions resulting from the pandemic would mean change would be hard to come by in some places, according to a release published by the Associated Press.

A sign on the door of the Circle K convenience store on N. Center Street in Hickory asks patrons to either pay in exact change or use a credit or debit card.

Above the register, another sign was posted with an offer to buy change from customers.

Not all stores in Hickory were experiencing the shortage.

Phillip Annas, co-owner of Mel’s Superette, said Friday he’d been to the bank on Thursday and had no problem getting change.

A manager at the Fresh Air Galaxy grocery store also said they had no problem getting change.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.