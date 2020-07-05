Campbell Design Architecture relocates office

Campbell Design has relocated its office to the former Twin City Insurance building, 29 S. College Ave. in Newton.
The newly renovated building features a modern, urban design aesthetic. The move places Campbell Design closer to its clients and offers more opportunity to design locally.
Since 1998, Campbell Design has designed and completed more than 700 projects. The most recent projects completed in the surrounding area include Conover Fire Station No. 2, University Christian High School in Hickory, Progressive Furniture in Claremont, Fresh Chef Kitchen in Conover, the addition to St. Peters by the Lake in Denver, Norman B. Coley Amphitheater in Conover, and Interstate Foam in Conover.
For more information, contact Julia Campbell at 828-994-4444 or at jcampbell@campbelldesign.com.
About Campbell Design
Owned by Ray and Julia Campbell, Campbell Design is a commercial architecture and interior design firm in Newton. Specializing in providing architectural services in the design/build approach to commercial development, Campbell Design brings more than 33 years of experience to the area and a home-grown understanding of the market that it serves. Campbell Design has established a strong word-of-mouth reputation within the Catawba, Lincoln and northwestern Lake Norman areas.
With the immense growth that continues to be realized in the immediate geographical area, Campbell Design is ready to meet your architecture needs.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.