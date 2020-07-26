Business professor publishes book

HICKORY — Richard E. Carmichael, Ph.D. has released a new book, “Economics for Everyone 2020 Edition.” The book is available in paperback format from Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble and many leading book stores. The book is also available in electronic format for the Amazon Kindle Reader.
Carmichael said the book examines the evolution of economic thought and the historical events that have affected the economic growth of the world’s industrialized countries. The book contains a wide variety of economic and political theory from Karl Marx on communism to Ronald Reagan on supply side economics and Milton Friedman on Monetary Policy. The major theories of micro and macroeconomics are discussed, but the primary emphasis is how these theories were developed and taught by those economists who invented them in the first place.
The book contains the most recent economic data available from the federal government. For example, the 2020 Edition has information on the federal debt and deficit for fiscal year 2019, GDP through the first quarter of 2020, employment data for December 2019 through April of 2020 and the President’s 2021 Budget.
Carmichael is a adjunct professor of business administration in the Degree Completion Program at Gardner-Webb University. He previously served as the Alex Lee Professor of Business at Lenoir-Rhyne College. In addition, he has held executive positions with BankAmerica Corp., First Interstate Bank and Manufacturers Hanover Corp. Also, he has more than 10 years experience with the U.S. Government as Budget Manager for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Maryland and as Branch Chief for Credit Programs for the U.S. Small Business Administration in Washington, DC. He holds a BS in Economics, an MBA in Financial Management and a Ph.D. in Business Administration.
