Bradington-Young reports increased sales

HICKORY — Luxury leather upholstery producer Bradington-Young is not experiencing the typical “summer slowdown” that many furniture manufacturers across the industry expect during the summer months, the company said.
Orders for its domestically manufactured upholstery pieces are trending "significantly higher" than this time last year, fueled by pent-up demand from consumers who have been cooped up at home for months and a renewed interest in American-produced products in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.
“Consumers are investing in their interiors more than ever because their homes have now become their offices, classrooms and living quarters,” said Craig Young, president of Bradington-Young. “Some of these upgrades that may have been overlooked before are now a priority because so much of their time is being spent at home. We haven’t seen a trend like this during the summer months in years, so it’s clear that consumers are prioritizing upgrading their living spaces.”
A renewed interest in domestically-produced products is also on the rise, according to Young. “We’ve heard from many retailers that consumers are paying more attention to where products are manufactured. I think there’s a portion of consumers who are concerned about their health and germs and feel more at ease about knowing where their products are coming from. There’s also a sense of patriotism among American consumers who want to support U.S. manufacturers in the current economy.
“Consumers have also expressed a desire for quick delivery of products — which isn’t always possible with the lead times associated with some imported products,” he added.
Cheryl Sigmon, vice president of merchandising for Bradington-Young, added that consumer spending habits have also changed. “Many consumers are not vacationing this year and so some of those funds can now be shifted to upgrading their homes and making improvements that they may have been putting off. We are seeing more sales of sectionals as well, which can be attributed to families spending more time together at home and the need for additional seating,” she said.
Founded in 1978 by Charles Young, Bradington-Young Furniture Company was started as a family owned and operated business and is continuing the family operated business model with the second generation today. A specialist in upscale motion and stationary upholstered furniture, the company was acquired by Martinsville, Virginia-based Hooker Furniture Corp. in 2003. The company manufactures its customizable recliners, chairs, sofas and sectionals in Hickory, and cuts all of its leather and fabric materials at its Cherryville cut-and-sew facility. Known as a specialist in leather, all products are available in leather, fabric or a combination of both. For more information, visit www.bradington-young.com.
