Bradington-Young reports increased sales

HICKORY — Luxury leather upholstery producer Bradington-Young is not experiencing the typical “summer slowdown” that many furniture manufacturers across the industry expect during the summer months, the company said.

Orders for its domestically manufactured upholstery pieces are trending "significantly higher" than this time last year, fueled by pent-up demand from consumers who have been cooped up at home for months and a renewed interest in American-produced products in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.

“Consumers are investing in their interiors more than ever because their homes have now become their offices, classrooms and living quarters,” said Craig Young, president of Bradington-Young. “Some of these upgrades that may have been overlooked before are now a priority because so much of their time is being spent at home. We haven’t seen a trend like this during the summer months in years, so it’s clear that consumers are prioritizing upgrading their living spaces.”