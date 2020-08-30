Bethlehem Eye Care relocates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BETHLEHEM — Bethlehem Eye Care is relocating their office to the Bethlehem Professional Building at 174 Bolick Lane in Bethlehem. A ribbon cutting to open the new facility will be held in partnership with the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m. at the new location. The public is invited to attend.

Formerly located at 304 Rink Dam Road in Bethlehem, Bethlehem Eye Care was originally opened in 1996 by Dr. Michael R. Sigmon and optician Gary A. McDonald. With growth over the years and the recent additions of Dr. Donald M. York and Dr. Elizabeth H. York, husband and wife optometrists, the need for expansion was evident.

Sigmon is a Hickory native with more than 31 years of experience doing eye exams for all ages. Sigmon said that emphasizing a take-your-time, small-town, relaxing atmosphere philosophy has helped build a strong practice in his two area locations in Hickory and Bethlehem. In 2019, he found a like-minded optometric team to increase the availability of quality eye care in Alexander County.