Bethlehem Eye Care relocates

BETHLEHEM — Bethlehem Eye Care is relocating their office to the Bethlehem Professional Building at 174 Bolick Lane in Bethlehem. A ribbon cutting to open the new facility will be held in partnership with the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m. at the new location. The public is invited to attend.
Formerly located at 304 Rink Dam Road in Bethlehem, Bethlehem Eye Care was originally opened in 1996 by Dr. Michael R. Sigmon and optician Gary A. McDonald. With growth over the years and the recent additions of Dr. Donald M. York and Dr. Elizabeth H. York, husband and wife optometrists, the need for expansion was evident.
Sigmon is a Hickory native with more than 31 years of experience doing eye exams for all ages. Sigmon said that emphasizing a take-your-time, small-town, relaxing atmosphere philosophy has helped build a strong practice in his two area locations in Hickory and Bethlehem. In 2019, he found a like-minded optometric team to increase the availability of quality eye care in Alexander County.
Drs. Donald and Elizabeth York enjoy providing comprehensive eye care for patients of all ages. They are both members of InfantSEE, a public health program of the American Optometric Association, which provides free vision evaluations for infants ages 6-12 months. As a team, all three doctors are excited for this next chapter.
“Bethlehem Eye Care has been part of the Bethlehem community for more than two decades,” said Dr. Donald York. “We rapidly grew out of our Rink Dam Road location and are able to continue our community partnership just down the road by more than doubling the size of our office space on Bolick Lane.”
Call Bethlehem Eye Care at 828-495-1234 for more information.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.