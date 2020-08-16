Bennett Funeral Service honors Balls Creek Campmeeting with fans

CONOVER — Bennett Funeral Service in Conover continues their long-standing tradition in August by providing hand fans for Balls Creek Campmeeting.
More than 1,500 commemorative old-fashioned cardboard fans will be given away by staff members of Bennett Funeral Service during the two weeks of the 167th Balls Creek Campmeeting, which started on Aug. 9 and ends on Aug. 23.
Robbie Bennett, owner and president of Bennett Funeral Service, said the 2019 fire at Balls Creek Campground was devastating for the community. Forty tents were destroyed and nine were damaged.
"Losing tents was very painful for many families and some of these tents had been passed down several generations," Bennett said.
"This year we wanted to do something positive with the fan design that would show how the community came together and rebuilt the area of the campground that was destroyed," said Rhonda Bennett, vice president and business owner for Bennett Funeral Service. "We asked Donna Rudisill, our director of community relations, to use this idea and create something unique for the community."
Kyle Bennett, funeral assistant for Bennett Funeral Service, said the fan is not only unique but it is also innovative, and it will be something families will cherish. The front side displays the words "BALLS CREEK," and each letter contains a photo taken at the campmeeting. It also has the entire two-week schedule, including its speakers and singers.
Donna Lutz-Carpenter, a member of the Balls Creek Campground trustees and one of the owners whose tent burned, said the fan is beautiful.
"We are so blessed that Bennett Funeral Service has access to these photos and is willing to share them with our community," she said.
On the back side, folks can use their smartphones to scan a QR code or access the website that is listed to view a virtual reality presentation of Balls Creek Campground. The photos in the lettering on the front side of the fan as well as the 360 photos in the virtual reality were taken prior to the 2019 fire. The back side also displays information about Bennett Funeral Service as well as awards for Best Funeral Home in the Catawba Valley from the readers of the Hickory Daily Record and The Observer News Enterprise.
“Creating the fan design was a labor of love for me because my dad, Joe Rudisill, loved Balls Creek Campground and he grew up going to campmeeting," Rudisill said. "I am most proud of the virtual reality because it will allow our community as well as future generations to see the campground as it was prior to the 2019 fire.
The virtual reality presentation contains 14 panoramic photos of the campground. It features the Arbor, and its interior, as well as the interior of Austin tent, Beatty tent, Hilderbran tent, and History tent. The Austin tent (No. 19) was demolished as a fire break during the 2019 fire. Paul Beatty, a Balls Creek Campground trustee, said, "This is my mother-in-law’s tent, and she will be thrilled when she hears we have access to these photos. I can’t wait to tell her."
When asked what she thought about the virtual reality, Yvonne Hildebran, owner of one of the featured tents, said, “No adequate words to express our appreciation for the labor of love you have created for all of us at Balls Creek Campmeeting. You have truly captured priceless memories of our hearts at this very special place.”
“One of our many objectives at Bennett Funeral Service is to give back to the community,” said Robbie Bennett, president of Bennett Funeral Service.
The Balls Creek campmeetings are special to Rhonda and Robbie and their son, Kyle because they grew up attending this annual event, which features old-fashioned preaching and singing under the Arbor.
“These fans are a flashback to the past and help to celebrate the tradition of the Balls Creek campmeetings, which were started in 1853,” said Rhonda Bennett. She added, “We are proud to be a part of this long-standing tradition where people in our community come together to spend time with friends and loved ones and worship together.”
Rudisill said a special thank-you is due Marty Sharpe, CTO, Catawba County Schools, the students in William Farnsworth’s AP US history class at Bunker Hill High School, and the folks who allowed the interior of their tents to be photographed. Sharpe provided the aerial photo of the campground and students took the panoramic photos of the Arbor and the Shack for a class project and these are part of the virtual reality.
For those who can’t attend campmeeting, the Bennetts encourage people to stop by to pick up one of the special fans at one of Bennett Funeral Service’s locations at 7878 N.C. 16, Newton and 502 First Ave. South in Conover.
“These fans have been a hit throughout the years and seem to have become more and more popular since we started giving them out in 2013,” Robbie Bennett said. “We look forward to continuing the tradition this year and carrying it on for years to come.”
Bennett Funeral Service was established in 2013 and is family owned and operated by Robbie and Rhonda Bennett.
