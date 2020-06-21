Bank promotes several to executive officer positions

NEWTON — The board of directors and executives at Peoples Bank announce the promotion of Kim Boyd Leaks, Jeff Hooper, Jim Perry and Tim Turner to executive officers as of May 11.
The announcement was made by Lance A. Sellers, president and chief executive officer.
“These individuals are valuable assets to our bank,” Sellers said. “They provide a solid extension to our already exceptional executive team, and it is a privilege to have them as we continue to lead Peoples Bank forward.”
Kim Boyd Leaks has been with the bank since 1994 and has served as senior vice president, chief banking support officer since 2001. Sellers said Leaks is an exceptional leader for the banking support teams and human resources inside the bank as well as an active member of the community. She frequently speaks at events for retail banking and women’s leadership. She lives in Newton with her husband, Frank. She also has a son, Curtis Boyd, and three grandchildren she enjoys spending time with.
Jeff Hooper joined Peoples Bank in March 2020 as its chief financial officer. As a licensed certified public accountant in South Carolina, Hooper has an extensive background in the accounting and financial services industries. He loves spending time in the mountains with his family, which includes his wife, Kelly, as well as his two sons, Ethan and Evan. In addition to these family vacations, Hooper spends his time staying healthy by jogging.
Jim Perry has been with Peoples Bank since 1999 and has served as senior vice president and chief retail officer since 2015. Perry is responsible for the bank’s 19 retail banking offices as well as the mortgage sales team. Perry is also an active member of the community, having served as the president of the Denver/Lake Norman Rotary Club, board president and endowment chair for the Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, and in various other community service positions. He and his wife, Debbie, live in Sherrills Ford. In his spare time, Perry enjoys hunting and golfing.
Tim Turner has been with the bank for 10 years. After joining the bank in 2010, Turner began serving as the bank’s chief credit officer in 2016 and manages the bank’s commercial, retail and mortgage loan portfolios. He also oversees the credit administration department of the bank. As an active member of his church and participant in youth sports for 10 years, Turner is a dedicated member of the community. He and his wife, Angie, have two children, Caroline and Brandon, who live in Hickory. In addition to spending time with his family, Turner’s passions include hiking, biking, and exercising with Hickory area F3 groups.
Peoples Bank has 19 full-service offices, two loan production offices, two administrative offices, and one ancillary office at Abernethy Laurels in Newton.
Peoples Bank offices are located entirely in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Durham, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell and Wake counties.
