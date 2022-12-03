Buddy A2514

Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A woman charged with murder in the death of a 4-year-old in Vale made her first appearance in court Monday.
One man is in critical condition and one man is in police custody following a shooting at the Dollar General store on Oxford School Road on Saturday.
The parking lot of Dante’s Pizza & Subs was packed with cars and patrons placing their final orders at the restaurant on Friday. The kitch…
A woman who immigrated to the United States from China and helped her husband start a successful restaurant in Hickory has died.
Catawba Valley Community College laid off an unconfirmed number of staff in the face of declining enrollment, according to a reduction in forc…
Paula Rais travels to Catawba County from Michigan twice a year to visit family.
VALDESE — Stepping up to a butcher and asking for a particular cut of meat is something that’s been missing in Valdese for more than a decade.
A Lenoir man died in a moped crash on N.C. 268 in Wilkes County on Tuesday.
HICKORY — The St. Stephens High School class of 1965 held its 57-year reunion on Oct. 29 at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church Family Life Center.
Visiting Hickory Christian Academy brought the fight to Hickory High during Tuesday night’s boys basketball game. In fact, the Knights led for…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.