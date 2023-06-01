SPACE FAILURE: North Korea's attempt to put its first spy satellite into space failed Wednesday in a setback to leader Kim Jong Un's push to boost his military capabilities as tensions with the United States and South Korea rise. After an unusually quick admission of failure, North Korea vowed to conduct a second launch after it learns what went wrong.

LIMOUSINE CRASH: A former limousine company manager was sentenced Wednesday to at least five years in prison for his role in a crash that killed 20 people in rural New York. Nauman Hussain, 33, was convicted of manslaughter last month after prosecutors argued that he intentionally failed to properly maintain an SUV-style stretch limo.

ABORTION RULING: The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that two state laws banning abortion are unconstitutional, but the procedure remains illegal in the state in nearly all cases except life-threatening situations. In a 6-3 ruling, the high court said the two bans are unconstitutional because they require a "medical emergency" before a doctor can perform an abortion.

EMPLOYMENT: U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in April, illustrating the resilience of the American labor market and complicating Federal Reserve efforts to fight inflation. Employers posted 10.1 million job openings last month, up from 9.7 million in March and the most since January, the Labor Department said Wednesday.

SUSPECTS SOUGHT: The FBI is looking for photos and videos that could help identify suspects in a Memorial Day shooting at a popular Florida beach promenade in Hollywood, Florida, in which nine people were wounded, including a 1-year-old child.

MISSING DOCTOR: A missing emergency room doctor from Missouri whose body was found in northwestern Arkansas died from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities said Wednesday, but they're still investigating what happened in the week since he was last seen. A kayaker found the body of Dr. John Forsyth, 49, on Tuesday in Beaver Lake.

— Associated Press