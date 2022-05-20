Tags
A man was arrested in a wooded area near Vale on Tuesday morning after authorities responded to three domestic disturbance calls in less than …
A woman charged with shooting and killing her co-worker at a furniture factory in Hickory last year was back in court Wednesday.
A Conover man died Wednesday in a wreck in Iredell County.
The Hickory Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of impersonating a law enforcement officer.
He tipped the driver $16.
A current member of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners was turned back in the Republican primary election on Tuesday.
Few issues are higher on the priority list for leaders in the private and public sector than housing.
Cargo Transporters in Claremont would receive 50 or more job applications for a single open position in past years. Now, the company is lucky …
The race for Hickory mayor may be headed for a recount after the bottom two candidates finished with fewer than 30 votes separating them in th…
A Hickory man who police say lied about being a New York City police officer has been arrested.
