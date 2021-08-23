Booster doses available in Catawba County

Booster vaccine doses for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are now available in Catawba County.
Catawba County Public Health and other providers throughout the county are offering a third or “booster” dose of the two vaccines, a news release from Catawba County Public Health says. The booster shots are only available for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.
Third doses for other groups of vaccinated people are expected to be available this fall, the release said.
A small fraction of Catawba County’s population is immunocompromised, meaning their immune system has been made weaker due to disease, medical treatments or organ transplants.
People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, including organ-transplant patients, people undergoing chemotherapy and people taking chronic medications that can suppress their immune systems, might not have had as strong of an immune response to initial vaccine doses, the release said. The third dose would strengthen that response and protect them from serious COVID-19 complications.
Some conditions that would cause someone to be immune-compromised include active cancer treatment, organ transplant receipt and immunosuppressive therapy, a stem cell transplant, and advanced HIV infection.
Anyone who is unsure if they should get a booster shot should talk to their doctor, the release said.
Appointments for third doses are available through public health by calling 828-282-2002 or by going to catawbavaccine.org. Other locations offering vaccinations include some local doctors, pharmacies and urgent cares. A COVID-19 vaccine finder tool is available at vaccines.gov/search.
Catawba County Public Health is waiting for more guidance from state and federal leaders on when more groups will be eligible for the booster doses, the release said. No decision has been made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“The COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States continue to be remarkably effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even against the widely circulating delta variant,” Jennifer McCracken, Catawba County Public Health director, said in the release.
“Although we continue to see stable and highly effective protection against hospitalizations and severe outcomes for people who are fully vaccinated, we are seeing a decrease in vaccine effectiveness against infection.
"It is critical that unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people get their primary series of vaccines to further reduce the risk of COVID-19 and its more severe outcomes. Nearly all the cases of severe disease, hospitalization, and death continue to occur among those not yet vaccinated at all.”