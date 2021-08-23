Booster doses available in Catawba County

Appointments for third doses are available through public health by calling 828-282-2002 or by going to catawbavaccine.org. Other locations offering vaccinations include some local doctors, pharmacies and urgent cares. A COVID-19 vaccine finder tool is available at vaccines.gov/search.

Catawba County Public Health is waiting for more guidance from state and federal leaders on when more groups will be eligible for the booster doses, the release said. No decision has been made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“The COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States continue to be remarkably effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even against the widely circulating delta variant,” Jennifer McCracken, Catawba County Public Health director, said in the release.

“Although we continue to see stable and highly effective protection against hospitalizations and severe outcomes for people who are fully vaccinated, we are seeing a decrease in vaccine effectiveness against infection.

"It is critical that unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people get their primary series of vaccines to further reduce the risk of COVID-19 and its more severe outcomes. Nearly all the cases of severe disease, hospitalization, and death continue to occur among those not yet vaccinated at all.”

