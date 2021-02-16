Billboards 0217
A driver traveling north in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 321 created a crash Friday evening that shut down the highway at one point and…
Four businesses in Catawba County were searched for drug paraphernalia on Thursday. Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) officers confiscated numerou…
Tee and Peda Lee grew up together in Conover. The cousins spent countless days with extended family. There was always food.
Catawba County Superior Court Judge Nathaniel Poovey compared some jurors to “kindergarteners on the playground shouting at each other” as he …
The Food Lion in Viewmont is closed after a woman drove into the front of the store Wednesday afternoon.
Eric Terril Yount, 27, of Granite Falls will serve at least 50 years in prison after he pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the murders of Richelle…
One person died in a shooting Sunday at The Stump Event Center in Mountain View.
Steve Rowe watched several of his colleagues at Catawba County EMS get COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. Many recovered quickly, without issues.
The Food Lion in Viewmont was open to shoppers less than 24 hours after a 90-year-old woman accidentally drove into the front of the building.
