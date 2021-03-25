Bethlehem Lions Club conducting fundraiser

BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Lions Club is holding a bed and mattress raffle, with proceeds going to N.C. Camp Dogwood and local charities.

A new, queen-size Sleep2Win 14-inch copper hybrid mattress and adjustable bed frame from Mattress Outlet Hickory will be given away on or before May 1. This cushioned balanced mattress with correct ergonomic support continuously adjusts to body temperature and is regulated by copper comfort foam and a cooling gel memory foam. The accompanying adjustable base is made of reinforced steel components for strength and has up and down positions at the head and foot along with three intensities for head and foot massage. Features include under-bed lighting, pre-programmed positions and three different customizable heights. It is valued at $5,000.

The drawing will be held when all tickets are sold or by May 1.

Due to COVID concerns, purchases and receipts will be available online. To purchase these limited tickets for $5 each, contact any Bethlehem Lions Club member. You can send the club a message on Facebook and someone will contact you or you can call 828-495-4599 and the club will arrange purchase of tickets. Credit card purchases can be made by calling 828-478-2135 ext. 229.

Check out Mattress Outlet Hickory at www.mattressoutlethickory.com or go to their Facebook-Mattress Outlet Hickory.