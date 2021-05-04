BELLA
A two-truck collision backed up traffic near Newton Friday afternoon but the people involved in the crash, that ended up with one truck sittin…
Work on the One North Center development in downtown Hickory is entering its final stages.
The 2021 NFL draft was one to remember for area football players, as Maiden High graduate Caleb Farley was selected by the Tennessee Titans in…
Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday.
A Burlington store will fill the storefront left vacant after A.C. Moore closed in Hickory.
Six people were arrested in Alexander County this month on a variety of felony charges including assault, breaking and entering and drug charg…
A gunman who killed himself, two deputies and his mother and stepfather in a 13-hour standoff in Boone had a large cache of weapons and may ha…
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Cornerback Caleb Farley couldn’t be happier to finally stop answering questions about his surgically repaired back.
A Hickory man armed with a .243-caliber rifle was arrested Sunday night in the Alexander County community of Hiddenite.
A Watauga County sheriff's deputy was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon and a second deputy was also hit by gunfire while conducting a welfare check at a Boone home, authorities said.