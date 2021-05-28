Barley
"Barley" 12 wks old, Male Chihuahua / Pug Mix House and Crate Training in progress Dog Friendly Very tiny, very... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A woman died in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Catawba County, according to a news release from the N.C. Highway Patrol.
- Updated
A Conover man died in a single-vehicle wreck on N.C. 16 early Monday morning.
- Updated
Hickory police are investigating a hit-and-run on U.S. 321 on Monday afternoon near the Waffle House restaurant.
- Updated
A familiar face is returning to his old stomping grounds at Hickory High, as Joe Glass has been selected as the Red Tornadoes' new head footba…
- Updated
The Hickory Aviation Museum welcomed a 1960s military plane Saturday for all to see.
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office announced eight arrests in May on various charges, including drug and larceny charges.
- Updated
The trial of a Hickory man charged in a March 2016 double homicide in Claremont will likely kick off next week, District Attorney Scott Reilly said.
- Updated
Some Hickory-area restaurants have eased their policies requiring masks after Gov. Roy Cooper’s order earlier this month removing the mask man…
- Updated
The Caldwell County manager was fired by the county board on Friday.
'An angel was watching over sweet Wyatt:' Mother involved in single-vehicle wreck Sunday says a miracle saved her baby
- Updated
- 1 min to read
A mother who crashed her car Sunday said it was divine intervention that protected the people in the car, including her 1-year-old child.