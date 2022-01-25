Bandys takes wrestling title; Newton-Conover positioned for wildcard bid

The snow is gone and high school sports are back.

Here's a look at the some of the bigger and better matchups of the week.

CATAWBA VALLEY ATHLETIC 2A CONFERENCE

Wrestling

With nearly a two-week layoff for much of the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference (CVAC) due to COVID-19, snow postponements or both, seven of the eight member schools gathered at Newton-Conover for a series of make-up dual matches Monday night to end the regular season for all teams. By the conclusion of the four-round evening held on two mats, Bandys (23-5 overall, 7-0 CVAC) wrapped up its first conference dual championship since 2006 with victories over Bunker Hill, West Caldwell and East Burke. With the championship, the Trojans will make their first appearance in the state dual tournament since 2012.

Celebrating senior night on its home mat, Newton-Conover (33-7, 5-2) swept a pair of duals over Bunker Hill and Maiden. Here is a recap of the action from Monday.

ROUND 1:

Newton-Conover 63, Maiden 18