Bandys takes wrestling title; Newton-Conover positioned for wildcard bid

The snow is gone and high school sports are back.
Here's a look at the some of the bigger and better matchups of the week.
CATAWBA VALLEY ATHLETIC 2A CONFERENCE
Wrestling
With nearly a two-week layoff for much of the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference (CVAC) due to COVID-19, snow postponements or both, seven of the eight member schools gathered at Newton-Conover for a series of make-up dual matches Monday night to end the regular season for all teams. By the conclusion of the four-round evening held on two mats, Bandys (23-5 overall, 7-0 CVAC) wrapped up its first conference dual championship since 2006 with victories over Bunker Hill, West Caldwell and East Burke. With the championship, the Trojans will make their first appearance in the state dual tournament since 2012.
Celebrating senior night on its home mat, Newton-Conover (33-7, 5-2) swept a pair of duals over Bunker Hill and Maiden. Here is a recap of the action from Monday.
ROUND 1:
Newton-Conover 63, Maiden 18
The Red Devils put together seven pins to easily outpace Maiden (6-11, 0-7). Along with a forfeit, Jordan Henze (170 pounds), Owen Clark (195) and Joseph Lioret-Tutty (220) helped put Newton-Conover up 24-0. Maiden cut the deficit in half when DJ Spring (22-1) grabbed a pin in the heavyweight bout, followed with another by Steven Baynes (106). But the Red Devils won seven of the final eight to put the dual away. Also scoring pins were Isaiah Pittman (113), Camden Spencer (120), Darius Musaeus (132), Connor Shumate (138) and Caiden Rowe (160). Zachary Beard (145) added the final points for Maiden with a pin.
West Lincoln 72, East Burke 9
The Rebels (17-3, 6-1) had little trouble in their only dual of the evening against a shorthanded East Burke team, which forfeited four of the 14 bouts. Recording pins for West Lincoln were Logan Reynolds (120), Chade Norman (126), Kemp Wehunt (138), Mason Avery (152), Patrick Goins (160), Curtis Goins (220) and Camden Saine (285). East Burke’s lone pin came from Caleb Johnson-White (145) with Zeke Pierce (195) winning a decision to account for the final margin. West Lincoln will wrestle in the state dual team tournament next Monday at a site and time to be announced.
ROUND 2:
Bandys 55, Bunker Hill 12
The Trojans got the win and the better of a pair of matches involving top 3 wrestlers in the state 2A rankings. The bout of the night occurred in the 160-pound weight class between No. 1 Caleb Moore (39-2) of Bandys and No. 2 Brayden Guess (37-3) for the Bears. Moore was the aggressor from the start and eventually piled up an 11-2 advantage for a major decision win. Boedi Kirkland (No. 1 at 120 pounds, 23-4) of Bandys scored a takedown in the third period to outlast Raul Hernandez (No. 3, 35-5) 4-3. For the dual, Raydyn Brooks (182), Joey Levix (126), Trey Story (132) and Bryson Burkett (138) rang up pins with Trey Ballew (152) earning a 16-0 tech fall. Alex Betancourt (145) and Aaron Mora (285) took the only two contested bouts for Bunker Hill.
West Caldwell 54, East Burke 30
West Caldwell won the battle of short-handed teams with just nine of the 14 weight classes seeing action. A quick dual, only one bout reached the full six minutes with seven of the nine ending with a first-period pin. Racking up pins for the winning Warriors were Johnathan Nichols (195), David Rhinehardt (285), Juan Ayala (120), and Luke Roberts (160). Scoring for East Burke was Ze Yang (220), Grayson Phillips (126), Johnson White (145) and Jackson Spencer (152).
ROUND 3:
Newton-Conover 52, Bunker Hill 19
Like their match with Bandys, the Bears dual with Newton-Conover featured a pair of highly ranked wrestlers. At 113 pounds, Bunker Hill’s Lawson Vang (No. 2 at 106 pounds, 31-3) held off a late challenge from Pittman (No. 1, 41-5) and added a late takedown to take an 8-5 decision. Immediately following at 120, Camden Spencer (No. 5, 44-6) scored the only point on an escape to start the third period for a 1-0 decision over Hernandez. Pins for Newton-Conover came from Phoenix Michaud (126), Musaeus (132), Shumate (138), Jason Brawley (152), and Lioret-Tutty (285). Pins for Bunker Hill (13-18, 3-4) came from Betancourt (145) and Guess (160).
Currently ranked No. 2 by rankwrestlers.com, which is used by the N.C. High School Athletic Association to determine wildcard slots, Newton-Conover, is in position to receive the only wildcard bid into the West Region as part of the 2A state dual tournament, which begins next Monday. The NCHSAA will announce the final brackets on Friday.
Bandys 67, West Caldwell 12
The Trojans officially clinched the CVAC’s top bid for the dual tournament by winning 11 of the 12 contested bouts. Scoring pins were Zackory Evans (195), Kirkland (120), Levix (126), Will Nix (145), Ballew (152), Caleb Moore (160), Ian Moore (170 and Brooks (182). Austin Cline also had a technical fall for Bandys. David Rhinehardt (285) won the only bout for the Warriors (11-21, 2-5) with the other victory coming via forfeit.
ROUND 4
Bandys 71, East Burke 6
In the final dual of the night against the Cavaliers (2-7, 1-6) Bandys won nine of 10 contested bouts. Seven of the wins came on first-period pins. Cline (220) Brock Mosely (285), Kirkland (120), Levix (126), Story (126), Burkett (138), Ballew (152) and Caleb Moore (160) had pins with Evans getting a 16-0 technical fall. Johnson-White (145) got the only win for East Burke with a pin.
Boys Basketball
West Caldwell 71, East Burke 46
Juniors Malek Patterson and JaKobe Hood combined for 41 points for West Caldwell to keep the Warriors (10-7, 7-0) in first place in the CVAC. Patterson hit 7 of 9 from the floor and the free throw line to lead the Warriors with 21 points. The junior also had eight rebounds to lead the team. No stats were available for East Burke (1-13, 1-5), which lost its third in a row.
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE
Wrestling
Ashe County 47, Hibriten 28
The Huskies (21-6 overall, 5-0 NWC) won the outright conference championship in dual team matches with a win on their home mat in West Jefferson. The championship puts Ashe County into its first state dual tournament since 2012. Hibriten’s dual season ends at 17-7 overall, 3-2 in the NWC. With pins by Brian Reid (106 pounds) and Chase Trivette (126), plus a major decision by Josiah Honer (132), Hibriten held a 16-12 lead after four bouts. From there, the Huskies ran off five straight wins, four by pin, to seal the dual and the championship. Completing the run for Ashe County were Luke Sheets (138), Luke Osborne (145), Andrew Peterson (152), Matthew Peterson (160) and Lukus Spencer (170). Dillan Earp (182) broke the streak with a pin before Kabel Dillard (195) and Manny Olvera (220) earned decisions. Daniel Baker (285) remained unbeaten (25-0) for Hibriten with a pin.
Ashe County 66, Freedom 12
Freedom (4-27, 0-5) sent only three wrestlers to West Jefferson for the dual, but all three won. Ashe County received the team victory by getting 11 forfeits. Taking wins for the Patriots were Jeulenea Khang (106), Kalvin Khang (145), each by decision, and Fredy Vicente Perez (220), who scored a pin.
Girls Basketball
Ashe County 49, Hibriten 42
The Huskies (11-4 overall, 1-2 NWC) snapped a four-game losing streak and picked up their first conference win in Lenoir in a make-up game from a game originally scheduled Jan. 14. No further details were available. Hibriten (11-5, 0-2) dropped its second straight to start the NWC season.
Boys Basketball
Hibriten 55, Ashe County 47
The Panthers (7-9, 1-2) got their first conference win and ended a two-game winning streak in the process. The game at Lenoir was a make-up from the original date of Jan. 14. No further details were available. Ashe County dropped back to .500 overall at 8-8, with three straight losses in the conference.