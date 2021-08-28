Ballroom, line dance classes offered

HIDDENITE — People are invited to register now for ballroom and line dance classes with ballroom dance instructor Dirk Myers II at the Hiddenite Center's Educational Complex.

Myers is an experienced instructor from Banquet & Ballroom (formerly the Havana Social Club) of Cornelius. His energy and dancing skills has resulted in numerous showcase awards and contributes to his popularity as an instructor. Myers is available for private dance classes which are especially helpful for brides, grooms, or fathers of the bride in learning to dance before a wedding.

The ballroom dance class will meet at the Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road) on Mondays from 6-7 p.m. The next eight-week series will begin Monday, Sept. 13, featuring instruction in waltz, swing, and salsa. Cost for the eight-week class is $100 per person for non-members of the Center, or $95 per person with Friends membership discount, payable in advance or on the first day of class. Pre-registration is required for this popular series of ballroom dance classes.