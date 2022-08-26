Tags
Three of the five teenagers charged in the shooting death of a Hickory man will be tried as adults.
A developer wants to build more than 400 homes in Newton.
No injuries were reported after a head-on collision near the former Checkers restaurant building in Hickory.
A man died from multiple gunshot wounds in Lenoir on Tuesday night, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.
NEWTON — A Morganton man who resigned from his post as a correctional officer last week now is facing five child sex charges in Catawba County.
Friday's area football scores (Aug. 19, 2022)
A well-known Iredell County, N.C., farmer died in an accident Monday evening.
Community members expressed their religious views and opinions about removing books from the libraries of Catawba County Schools during a scho…
This story was updated at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
A man was arrested on multiple charges following what law officers said was a car chase in Alexander County on Friday.
