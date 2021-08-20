Back to school

The beginning of the school year means students reuniting with friends after summer, meeting new teachers and classmates and learning more about their favorite subjects at the beginning of each year.
COVID-19, however, has put a strain on those exciting moments. Students missed out on socializing closely with their friends and teachers due to social distancing protocols and shortened school weeks last school year. Students in Catawba County haven’t been in a classroom setting for the normal five-day week since the beginning of the pandemic.
With classes starting back full time Monday across the county, teachers and students are preparing for a return to a more normal schedule.
Rene Huntsinger, a counselor at Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School, said that students have been struggling with social deficits because of COVID-19. Students were isolated for so long that they got used to being alone and struggled to socialize. Even while in school, there were only a handful of students in each classroom and they had to stay socially distanced. Huntsinger plans to focus on socialization skills with HCAM students this year.
“I would go to the cafeteria and you could hear a pin drop. It was truly sad,” Huntsinger said. “I realized maybe half of the students were at home and half of them were here every other week. They never had the opportunity to make friends.”
Younger children have also struggled with learning under COVID-19 safety protocols. Marsha Lael, a fourth-grade teacher at Startown Elementary School, said that children have struggled without collaborative group work. This past year students had to rely heavily on teachers to provide information and help the students understand the topics.
“Whereas when we were in pre-COVID times, they could work with each other. Sometimes, they understand each other more because they put it in kid terms,” Lael said. “We lacked that a lot last year, because they couldn’t talk to each other as much.”
With the past year in mind, teachers have spent the last week preparing their classrooms for students’ arrivals.
Parents can help prepare their students for the new year as well, Startown Elementary teachers said. Lael, Hanna Edwards, a second-grade teacher, and Shannon Fuller, an exceptional children teacher, all agreed that positivity is the most important thing for children this year.
“Enjoy the little things,” Fuller said. “I think if anything, last year taught us that we didn’t realize how precious a hug was until we couldn’t do it or a simple smile. Kids are going to remember the little things. So, be positive and enjoy the little things.”
Edwards is excited to see the children back together again in the classroom, she said.
“The biggest struggle that I saw was not having togetherness. They wanted to be together. They thrive off of each other,” she said. “Human touch and a smile mean so much to a child. They need to see a smile.”
Kiara Black, guidance counselor at Southwest Primary School, encourages parents to start routines with their children, help their children to be more independent and stay engaged with their child and their teachers. She also wants parents to encourage their children to continue practicing safety precautions, such as hand-washing and wearing a mask.
“I think it would be important for parents to stress to their kids how important it is to wear a mask while they are in school to keep them safe, that’s why we are doing it. Just encouraging them to keep it on at school and follow our protocol while we are here.” Black said. “Another thing I think parents can try to help their kids get into a routine so they can know what to expect when they come to school. A lot of our younger ones haven’t been in a classroom going on three years.”
For younger students, Black suggests that parents keep a regular bedtime for their children, let them open packages on their own for lunch, have them use the bathroom by themselves and get dressed on their own. She also says it is important to encourage children to ask questions when they need help.
Teachers are also meeting their students and parents at various back-to-school events to get children excited for the new year.
Teachers with Webb A. Murray Elementary School went out to several mobile home parks Thursday to meet students and parents at their homes.
The school’s principal, Angela Garcia, along with a handful of teachers, drove over to Sweetwater Mobile Home Park for a fun-filled morning with their students.
The children laughed and played with colorful balls in the hot summer sun, all while staying cool with fruit-flavored ice pops. The children especially enjoyed playing with Jonathan Cooke, sixth-grade teacher and one of Catawba County’s teachers of the year.
“I am excited to build new relationships and make this the best last year for our sixth graders,” Cooke said.
Most educators are excited to start school this year, especially Pa Lusk, a school counselor. Lusk is looking forward to bonding with the kids on a more personal level this year.
“I haven’t been able to have a lot of fun with them this past year,” Lusk said. “I used to do lunch groups with them, but I couldn’t because of COVID. The kids really enjoy that time together.”