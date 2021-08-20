Back to school

“The biggest struggle that I saw was not having togetherness. They wanted to be together. They thrive off of each other,” she said. “Human touch and a smile mean so much to a child. They need to see a smile.”

Kiara Black, guidance counselor at Southwest Primary School, encourages parents to start routines with their children, help their children to be more independent and stay engaged with their child and their teachers. She also wants parents to encourage their children to continue practicing safety precautions, such as hand-washing and wearing a mask.

“I think it would be important for parents to stress to their kids how important it is to wear a mask while they are in school to keep them safe, that’s why we are doing it. Just encouraging them to keep it on at school and follow our protocol while we are here.” Black said. “Another thing I think parents can try to help their kids get into a routine so they can know what to expect when they come to school. A lot of our younger ones haven’t been in a classroom going on three years.”

For younger students, Black suggests that parents keep a regular bedtime for their children, let them open packages on their own for lunch, have them use the bathroom by themselves and get dressed on their own. She also says it is important to encourage children to ask questions when they need help.