My name is Ashley Hope Pérez, and I am the author of "Out of Dark-ness." I am also a real person. I am a mom, a literature professor, and a former high school English teacher with a heart for serving students.

Because literature engages with the world and the world is often an ugly place, passages from virtually any book can be made to sound "inappropriate" when pulled out of context or described in sensational terms.

What if I told you about a book with many pages of erotic poetry, a book with graphic descriptions of male genitalia, a book where a father consents to his daughter being gang-raped while he enjoys an evening with guests?

All of these descriptions of the Bible are factually true, but they are also incomplete and misleading, and they do not do justice to the Bible's complexity or value. In the same way, challenges to my book and others have ignored the intentions of each book as a whole, and the messages of hope, moral courage, repair, and connection that accompany the hard realities we examine.

"Out of Darkness" takes place in 1937 and sheds light on an important but little-known event in East Texas history, the New London school explosion. It invites readers to engage with the hardships others have faced. It depicts young people struggling for dignity, joy, and respect in a difficult time.

"Out of Darkness" by Ashley Hope Pérez is one of the 24 books challenged in Catawba County by school board member Michelle Teague. She made the challenges before she was elected.

After all, 1937 was a time in Texas history when segregation, terrorization, and lynchings were part of non-white Americans' daily experience. Boys did sometimes speak crudely about women, especially women of color. Black Americans faced harsh discrimination and exclusion from opportunities, as was the case in New London, where Black kids could not attend the New London School.

I write about those historical realities to show the depths of harm they caused. I portray friendship, loving family, community, and healthy relationships because they, too, are part of my characters' world.

I wrote "Out of Darkness" because I believe that silence about painful issues causes harm. This was true for the survivors of the explosion, many of whom suffered in silence for decades before coming together to talk about their experiences. It is also true for women who experience sexual assault, like the main character in the novel and me.

I wrote "Out of Darkness" to put at the center of the story those who are often pushed to the edges, like the students I taught in Texas.

I wrote it to show that drawing beauty out of suffering is one way we transform our world.

The book removal efforts of the last few years criticize books like mine for doing what literature does: exploring the whole range of human experience and inviting readers to imagine the humanity of people different from themselves. Sometimes that means going to the painful places.

We each exercise discretion by what we choose to read or not read. But please do not let a handful of folks limit access to a work of literature because they dislike it. This interferes with a core function of libraries, which is to create a space for choice and exploration.

Instead, leaders can respond to sincere parent concerns about what their kids and teens are reading without disrupting other students' learning or access to books. There are many excellent resources that help adults talk with their young people about what they're reading, so that books become an opportunity for sharing values and talking about difficult situations.

Certainly "Out of Darkness" isn't for everyone. No book is. But "Out of Darkness" speaks in a unique way to experiences in our history. I know that it is a book that matters to someone in your community because I hear from readers all the time about how the story matters to them.

For someone, it is the book that makes history come to life and inspires deepened care and engagement in community. That reader deserves to be able to find it in your high school libraries.

"Out of Darkness" by Ashley Hope Pérez will be discussed by the board of education at a called meeting on Monday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. It will be held where regular meetings take place, at 2285 N. Anderson Ave., Newton. The board will vote on whether or not the book will remain in high school media centers.