Artists in 7 counties may participate in event

LENOIR — Artists in Alexander, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Watauga and Wilkes counties are invited to enter the 45th annual Visual Artists Competition, a program of the Caldwell Arts Council.

The competition will feature juror Lise Swennson and judge Rogelio Calvo. A total of $700 in cash prizes will be awarded, with a $400 best of show, $200 second place, $100 third place, and three judge’s merit awards. Competition awards are made possible through the support of the Brush & Palette Club, Caron Baker and Jim Wike, and Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff.

Due to the continued effects of COVID-19, an opening reception will not be held. Selected works will be displayed in the Caldwell Arts Council galleries Dec. 3-23.

The detailed prospectus is available on the Caldwell Arts Council’s website www.caldwellarts.com, and the deadline for entry is 11:59 p.m., Nov. 18.