May 10, 2023 48 min ago 0 1 of 3 Conover police officers discovered a body buried in the backyard of a residence on Fourth avenue SW on sept. 16, 2022. ROBERT C. REED, RECORD E. Pippin R. Pippin Related to this story Most Popular Police: Teen injured in shooting on First Street SE in Hickory A male teenager was taken by helicopter for medical attention following a shooting on First Street SE in Hickory on Thursday evening, accordin… 17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Hickory shooting; teen victim remains in critical condition A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a Hickory shooting on Thursday. Pedestrian, baby struck by car while walking along Springs Road A woman and 11-month-old child were transported with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck at the intersection of Springs Road and … Mage crosses finish 1st in Kentucky Derby amid 7th death Two more horses died in the hours before Mage crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Your expanded Hickory Daily Record coming soon For more than 107 years, the Hickory Daily Record has been proud to serve as your leading provider of local news in the place we call home.