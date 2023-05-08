Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman and 11-month-old child were transported with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck at the intersection of Springs Road and …
A man was seriously injured when he fell from a roof in Hickory on Wednesday morning.
Store clerk charged with selling alcohol to intoxicated person; man later killed in Claremont hit-and-run
A Claremont store clerk is charged with selling alcohol to an intoxicated person. The person who purchased the alcohol was a homeless man who …
Drivers should pay particular attention to the speed of their vehicle on Falling Creek Road NE as well as McDonald Parkway NE from 21st Street…
A male teenager was taken by helicopter for medical attention following a shooting on First Street SE in Hickory on Thursday evening, accordin…