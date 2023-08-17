Aug 17, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Teague Sparks Related to this story Most Popular Update: 2 dead in Lake Hickory plane crash The plane struck overhead powerlines and crashed into the waters of Lake Hickory, Master Trooper Christopher Casey said. Names of pilot, passenger released in deadly Lake Hickory plane crash Two men died when a plane struck overhead powerlines and crashed into the waters of Lake Hickory, Master Trooper Christopher Casey said. Hickory woman charged with embezzling $900K from Conover trucking company Michelle Wilshire is charged with six counts of wire fraud, which carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count;… Hickory police officers shoot, kill man early Sunday morning Timothy Craig Setzer Jr., 27, died shortly after midnight after at least two Hickory officers fired their weapons in an altercation that began… Column: Thanks for the memories, Hickory; it’s time for a new challenge Since 2019, I have served as the sports editor of the HDR. I am so grateful for my time here. But that time will soon be coming to an end.