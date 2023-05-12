May 12, 2023 35 min ago 0 1 of 3 Michael Furches, a mechatronics graduate at Catawba Valley Community College, admires his wife Ashley's sign before the graduation ceremony Friday morning. ROBERT C. REED PHOTOS, RECORD Thi Hoang sits alone waiting on other Catawba Valley Community College graduates to arrive at the Tarlton Complex Friday morning for the first commencement ceremony. Debbie Sigmon, of Newton, photographs her son Will Sigmon on Friday morning before his CVCC graduation ceremony. Related to this story Most Popular Food hall to open in vacant bank building in downtown Hickory The former owner of Nagano’s Japanese Restaurant has announced plans to open a food hall at the former First National Bank building at the cor… Hear the music, see the cars, view the art in Catawba County this weekend Enjoy a cold beer while listening to bluegrass, peruse art vendors, check out some classic cars or other fun activities planned for this weeke… Man, mother charged in Conover case of body buried in backyard A man and his mother have been charged with the concealment of a death, Conover police said in a news release on Tuesday. Connelly Springs man charged with pipe bombs at Hickory church appears in court A Burke County man accused of leaving two pipe bombs at a Hickory church appeared in Catawba County District Court on Tuesday. Your expanded Hickory Daily Record coming soon For more than 107 years, the Hickory Daily Record has been proud to serve as your leading provider of local news in the place we call home.