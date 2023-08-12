Elena Morales, 15 months, wipes her lips after sampling blackberries at the downtown Hickory Farmers Market in early august. the Morales family moved to Hickory from Kansas.
ROBERT C. REED, RECORD
Mabel Smith, right, enjoys an outing at the downtown Hickory Farmers Market on Wednesday.
Two-year-old Sadie Demby of Raleigh enjoys dancing to live music at the downtown Hickory Farmers Market in mom Suzanne Demby's shadow. the Demby family visited Hickory on their way to Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
