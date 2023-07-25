Jul 25, 2023 47 min ago 0 1 of 3 Preston Tolbert holds a piece of pottery he made that resembles a worn, collapsed basket. SARAH C. JOHNSON, RECORD Preston Tolbert, right, removes a student's ceramic art piece from a kiln at CVCC. SARAH C. JOHNSON, RECORD Preston Tolbert, pottery teacher at Catawba Valley Community College, listens to his second-year student Conner Huff man explain her process of making a ceramic cheeseburger during her final class. ROBERT C. REED, RECORD Related to this story Most Popular Holes open up in parking lot of Walmart Neighborhood Market in Hickory The holes are located near the front of the store. The larger of the two holes was located near the back of a parking spot while the smaller w… Indictment details 92 transactions that led to wire fraud charge for Hickory paralegal Jennifer Elaine Roarke, 54, is charged with one count of wire fraud scheme, according to the indictment. Hickory based law firm Young, Morphis… Sheryl Crow responds to Jason Aldean’s song controversy Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.” CMT pulls music video of Jason Aldean’s controversial song; singer defends lyrics There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.” Hickory paralegal indicted on wire fraud charge; accused of embezzling $1.5 million Jennifer Elaine Roarke, 54, was indicted on a wire fraud charge. Roarke is accused of embezzling more than $1.5 million from clients of a Hick…