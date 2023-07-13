Related to this story
Most Popular
Gnats and fruit flies are both small, bothersome insects that become abundant in our kitchens, porches and outside spaces during warm-weather months.
A 31-year-old homeless man named Devin Terrell Johnson walked into the Olde Hickory Tap Room on a Sunday afternoon in June. Shortly after leav…
The owner of a downtown Morganton restaurant is asking for a jury trial to settle a dispute with her landlord.
Judy Sipe, 76, of Hickory, was driving in a Nissan Rogue at the intersection of Second Street NE and 13th Avenue NE when she collided with a T…
Judge Letts noted the charges against Donna Spencer have been pending since 2021, saying: “I’m a little concerned, this being a ’21 case, I wa…