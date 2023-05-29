Related to this story
Most Popular
The Texas Rangers officially announced plans to sell the Hickory Crawdads to Diamond Baseball Holdings on Tuesday.
A 20-year-old arrested after a high-speed chase in Alexander County is also facing attempted murder charges in Harnett County.
NASCAR investigating derogatory comment aimed at Bubba Wallace during All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro.
NASCAR is investigating an incident at the end of Sunday's race in which a derogatory message was broadcast on the radio channel of Bubba Wall…
'It played out far better than any movie script ever could:' See photos, video of Claremont's Bunker Hill High School 2023 graduation ceremony
Hundreds of parents, guardians and loved ones filled the stands at the Bunker Hill High School football stadium on Friday night as 176 seniors…
Overcoming adversity and taking action were key points for student speakers at the Maiden High School graduation on Friday.