Related to this story
Most Popular
Betty, who lives outside Maiden in the edge of Lincoln County, said she started working with her family in tobacco fields when she was 6.
Visitors to Tastebuds Popcorn in Mountain View will see 70 buckets of flavored popcorn lining the walls around the store.
The Vavalas are a nomadic couple that travel on foot with their tiny house and farm animals. The couple is traveling through Hickory on their …
In 2020, the Hedges left Florida in search of land. The couple settled in North Carolina. They began leasing and farming a half-acre plot of l…
A young Maiden football team faces its first major test of the season, Newton-Conover looks for redemption after and 0-2 start and South Caldw…