A male teenager was taken by helicopter for medical attention following a shooting on First Street SE in Hickory on Thursday evening, accordin…
17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Hickory shooting; teen victim remains in critical condition
A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a Hickory shooting on Thursday.
A man and his mother have been charged with the concealment of a death, Conover police said in a news release on Tuesday.
Two more horses died in the hours before Mage crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
A Burke County man accused of leaving two pipe bombs at a Hickory church appeared in Catawba County District Court on Tuesday.