The Hickory Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar is closed, but the building will not be vacant for long.
The Texas Rangers officially announced plans to sell the Hickory Crawdads to Diamond Baseball Holdings on Tuesday.
“From disaster to Telecasters” is what Don Murphy calls his project to create three Telecaster-style electric guitars using wood from the fall…
Workers were out polishing railings and pouring concrete as they move toward completion of the Riverwalk project in Hickory.
The newest anchor tenant at Hanes Mall already is stirring economic waves even though no retail customer will ever enter through its doors.