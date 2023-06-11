ANGELS: Dominant on the mound for most of the past three seasons, Shohei Ohtani has struggled recently.
The two-way Japanese star is 2-2 with a 4.88 ERA in his last eight starts. He has allowed at least three runs in all but two of those games after holding opponents to two or fewer in a franchise record 12 straight games.
PHILLIES: Manager Rob Thomson was ejected Saturday for arguing when plate umpire Roberto Ortiz wouldn't reset the pitch clock after Aaron Nola requested a new baseball.
GUARDIANS: Reliever James Karinchak has been optioned to the minors following his latest ineffective outing.