- Updated
The driver avoided injury in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Airport Rhodhiss Road.
- Updated
A woman was seriously injured when a residence was struck by bullets in Newton on Thursday night.
- Updated
Film crews had part of First Street in Newton blocked off to shoot scenes for an upcoming movie at H&W Drug on Wednesday.
- Updated
A 37-year-old worker died in Alexander County on Wednesday after a ditch caved in on him.
Woman killed in drive-by shooting on Wednesday night in Hickory; police seek help in identifying suspects
- Updated
A woman died after shots were fired into a residence in Hickory on Wednesday night. No suspects were named as of Thursday morning.
- Updated
On paper, the economic picture for Catawba County looks good when it comes to jobs.
- Updated
A car wreck on Interstate 40 west of the 125 exit slowed westbound traffic Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
Conover Councilman Don Beal has resigned from the city council to avoid potential conflicts of interest that might arise form his son Kurt tak…
- Updated
If a settlement is reached in opioid litigation, Catawba County has agreed to receive about 2 percent of North Carolina’s county share of the …
- Updated
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.