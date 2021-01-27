Hurricanes set to return from COVID-19 pause, postponements

Captain Jordan Staal was the first on Jan. 15, though he was removed Tuesday and was at the Hurricanes’ first full practice that day after the team had been limited to working in small groups a day earlier as the team reopened training facilities.

“Obviously it was three games into the year and we were just really kind of starting to get on a roll,” defenseman Brady Skjei said after Wednesday’s workout. “Guys were excited to come back, that was the biggest thing. We were itching to get back on the ice.”

Four players who went on the COVID-19 list the day of the Nashville postponement were still on it Wednesday afternoon: wingers Teuvo Teravainen, Jordan Martinook and Warren Foegele, and defenseman Jaccob Slavin. Winger Jesper Fast, an offseason signee from the New York Rangers, has been on the list since Saturday.

Staal said he battled minor symptoms such as a cough and chills after testing positive, saying he felt “like a leper for a little while there” as the team’s first player to test positive. The NHL has said the team followed required health and safety guidelines before the postponements, and the unavailability list includes a range of factors including a positive test, isolation or quarantines due to contact tracing.