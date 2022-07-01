Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A suspect was apprehended at a Claremont residence after a car chase involving the N.C. Highway Patrol on Monday afternoon.
A 12-year-old male is in stable condition after being shot on Wednesday in Hickory. The 12-year-old’s condition was updated Thursday by Hickor…
Three people spoke about the 24 book challenges facing Catawba County Schools during a school board meeting on Monday.
Five people, including two small children, were injured in a vehicle crash at the American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton on Thursday. An 83-yea…
Three people were struck by a vehicle and injured at the American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton on Thursday morning.
Apple is expanding its Maiden data center with a 240,000-square-foot addition.
Avast ye! I’m going to talk about a pirate. I’ve never written about one before. The subject hasn’t been one that charmed me ... until now.
A Hickory man was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison on drug trafficking and gun charges on Wednesday.
A filter manufacturer that pledged to build a new Hickory plant and hire 73 people is close to fulfilling that promise.
A 20-year-old man and 39-year-old woman have been arrested on drug trafficking charges after deputies responded to an overdose call.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.