 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Legion Post 48

American Legion Post 48 program, lunch will honor nation's veterans in Newton

  • 0

Veterans’ service to their country will be honored by American Legion Post 48 with a free public program and lunch starting at 11 a.m. Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.

Travis Horr served a tour in Afghanistan in 2010 to 2011, he reflects on his time there and what the impact the withdrawal and the chaotic scenes emerging from Kabul will be for veterans. Horr has since dedicated his life to veteran's issues; he is the Director of Government Affairs at Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA). Mark Almond, Director of the Crisis Research Institute at Oxford University, explains that the writing was on the wall about the Afghan army. Source by: Stringr

The program will include a blend of traditional honors led by Post 48 members and remarks by a leading official of the state American Legion. It will be held at the post’s home at 1 American Legion Ave., Newton.

The program is part of the post’s responsibility to the community and in homage to those who have served in the military, Keith Covill Sr., the event’s chairman, said.

“The need is for the post to really sponsor, to participate in, Veterans Day,” he said. “It’s to recognize all veterans in the area.”

The event’s keynote speech will be by Gaither M. Keener Jr., who, as judge advocate, is the lawyer for the American Legion’s state organization and a former state commander of the veterans group.

People are also reading…

Outlining his planned remarks in an email, Keener said that he will show how veterans are knitted together by their service and that their duty to the nation does not end with their discharge from the military.

“Veterans are a diverse group represented by men and women of every economic, ethnic and religious background,” Keener wrote. “They come from every state and territory but are bound by one common commitment — to defend America with their life, if called upon, whether they are still serving in the armed forces or in a civilian role. We are a band of brothers.”

He also will discuss challenges veterans face, such as illnesses caused by burn pits and their higher-than-average suicide rate, and the American Legion’s role in confronting them.

“We, the American Legion members, must be proactive,” he wrote. “Ask and encourage veterans to seek help before they pass a point of no return.”

A graduate of Newton-Conover High School, Keener went on to serve in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War era and to graduate from Western Carolina University and Wake Forest University School of Law, an online biography says. In a decades-long career with Lowe’s Cos. Inc., he rose to be the company’s secretary, chief legal officer and executive vice president.

The event’s program includes the post’s color guard placing the national colors, welcoming and closing remarks being offered by post Commander Dexter Sprouse and the Pledge of Allegiance being led by post First Vice Commander Zane Stilwell.

U.S. Navy Seaman 1st Class David Russell sought refuge below deck on the USS Oklahoma when Japanese bombs began falling on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. But a split-second decision changed his mind, and likely saved his life. "I thought, 'What am I doing down here?' I was trained to be an anti-aircraft loader," says Russell, now 101. "I went topside. By the time I went topside, the ship was almost ready to capsize." Russell plans to return to Pearl Harbor on Tuesday for a ceremony in remembrance of those who died. The event marks the 80th anniversary of the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II. The Oklahoma lost 429 sailors and Marines, the second greatest death toll that day after the USS Arizona's 1,177. Altogether more than 2,300 American troops were killed.

Also participating will be post Second Vice Commander Jerry Mask, who will introduce Keener, and post Chaplain Billy Matthews, who will offer the opening prayer.

Post 48 also will serve a free fish fry lunch to guests. The meal is co-sponsored by Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and other anonymous donors.

The need to observe Veterans Day is summed up in a quote from former U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski that is included on the last page of the event’s printed program: “On this Veterans Day, let us remember the service of our veterans, and let us renew our national promise to fulfill our sacred obligations to our veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much so that we can live free.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits $1 million jackpot with visit from Prize Patrol

'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits $1 million jackpot with visit from Prize Patrol

With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert