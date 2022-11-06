American Legion Post 48 program, lunch will honor nation's veterans in Newton

Veterans’ service to their country will be honored by American Legion Post 48 with a free public program and lunch starting at 11 a.m. Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.

The program will include a blend of traditional honors led by Post 48 members and remarks by a leading official of the state American Legion. It will be held at the post’s home at 1 American Legion Ave., Newton.

The program is part of the post’s responsibility to the community and in homage to those who have served in the military, Keith Covill Sr., the event’s chairman, said.

“The need is for the post to really sponsor, to participate in, Veterans Day,” he said. “It’s to recognize all veterans in the area.”

The event’s keynote speech will be by Gaither M. Keener Jr., who, as judge advocate, is the lawyer for the American Legion’s state organization and a former state commander of the veterans group.

Outlining his planned remarks in an email, Keener said that he will show how veterans are knitted together by their service and that their duty to the nation does not end with their discharge from the military.

“Veterans are a diverse group represented by men and women of every economic, ethnic and religious background,” Keener wrote. “They come from every state and territory but are bound by one common commitment — to defend America with their life, if called upon, whether they are still serving in the armed forces or in a civilian role. We are a band of brothers.”

He also will discuss challenges veterans face, such as illnesses caused by burn pits and their higher-than-average suicide rate, and the American Legion’s role in confronting them.

“We, the American Legion members, must be proactive,” he wrote. “Ask and encourage veterans to seek help before they pass a point of no return.”

A graduate of Newton-Conover High School, Keener went on to serve in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War era and to graduate from Western Carolina University and Wake Forest University School of Law, an online biography says. In a decades-long career with Lowe’s Cos. Inc., he rose to be the company’s secretary, chief legal officer and executive vice president.

The event’s program includes the post’s color guard placing the national colors, welcoming and closing remarks being offered by post Commander Dexter Sprouse and the Pledge of Allegiance being led by post First Vice Commander Zane Stilwell.

Also participating will be post Second Vice Commander Jerry Mask, who will introduce Keener, and post Chaplain Billy Matthews, who will offer the opening prayer.

Post 48 also will serve a free fish fry lunch to guests. The meal is co-sponsored by Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and other anonymous donors.

The need to observe Veterans Day is summed up in a quote from former U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski that is included on the last page of the event’s printed program: “On this Veterans Day, let us remember the service of our veterans, and let us renew our national promise to fulfill our sacred obligations to our veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much so that we can live free.”