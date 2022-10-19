American Legion competition offers scholarships

Sharp public speaking skills can earn local students money for college through the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program.

Sponsored locally by American Legion Post 48, the program also offers students in grades nine through 12 the chance to show their originality, self-confidence, and knowledge and understanding of the U.S. Constitution. The local round of the competition will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 7, 2023, at the Catawba County Museum of History in Newton.

The program comes in two parts. First is the “prepared oration,” an eight- to 10-minute speech written and delivered by the student on “any aspect of the Constitution of the United States with emphasis to the attendant duties and obligations of a citizen,” the program’s rules say.

Second is the “assigned topic” address, a three- to five-minute speech drawn from a short list of Legion-selected topics included in the Constitution. The address tests the speaker’s knowledge of the topic and his or her ability to discuss it, the rules say.

The oratorical program helps link young people to the roots of their nation.

“They need to know what our country was formed on and what our forefathers were planning,” Harry Flynn, Americanism chairman for Post 48, said. “What did our forefathers have in mind when they wrote the Constitution? It’s a document that’s still very important today, and it’s important for our young people to understand it.”

The program also helps students fund their college educations.

The reward for the effort student-speakers pour into preparation for Post 48’s competition is a $500 scholarship for the winner, a $200 scholarship for first runner-up and a $100 scholarship for second runner-up.

Competitions also are held at the district, division and state levels, leading up to the national competition to be held April 21-23, 2023, at Indianapolis.

Each state competitor who advances to the national competition will earn a $2,000 scholarship. In addition, the national winner will receive a $25,000 scholarship, first runner-up $22,500, and second runner-up $20,000.

The American Legion sees programs such as the oratorical program as part of its mission to help form a future generation of American leaders.

“Americanism is one of our pillars,” Flynn said. “The Legion is changing the future of America with our Americanism programs. They range from the oratorical program to American Legion Baseball and Softball to Boys State. There are a lot of Americanism programs for our young people. It’s all centered around our young people.”

The Catawba County Museum of History is at 30 N. College Ave., Newton.

In case of inclement weather, the program will be rescheduled to 1 p.m. Jan. 14, 2023, at the museum.

To compete in the 2023 local program or for information, call project chairman Ross Chandler at 252-813-3995 or email publicity.ncpost48@gmail.com.