Column: The doctor is in (the garden)

This wild and bizarre spring has left us asking … what’s next?
Sometimes, you have to step back, take a breath, turn off the TV, put down the newspaper and go outside. American naturalist John Burroughs stated, “I go to nature to be soothed and healed, and to have my senses put in order.” This is advice we should all heed.
Many of us find a favorite place outside to sit and get away from the daily stress, finding our gardens to be a wonderful cure-all. The truth is there is a great deal of therapeutic benefits in gardens and gardening.
Studies have shown that hospital patients who had a view of nature, rather than a brick wall, complained less, required less pain medication and made faster recoveries. Plants, in an office setting, improved worker satisfaction, creativity and productivity.
We all know that landscaping our yard and tending to the grass, increases the value of our homes and sometimes it inspires the neighbors to do the same, and so on and so forth. Residents of areas with more trees and grass reported that they knew their neighbors better, socialized with them more often, had stronger feelings of community, and felt safer and better adjusted. Trees, greenery and other vegetation make neighborhoods safer and more desirable; they even play a role in boosting students’ grades and reducing the risk of domestic violence.
As little as 10 minutes spent outside improves attention in children with ADHD. Neighborhoods with more green space improve the body-mass index of children and youths. Gardening improves health and happiness, including reducing heart rate and blood pressure.
The therapeutic value of a garden can’t be overstated. Digging, smelling, touching, looking and learning about the workings of the natural world, is you connecting to something greater than yourself.
So the next time you tell someone you’re a “gardener,” you may want to add, therapist, social organizer, child advocate and health care provider.
Wow! I don’t know about you, but I need a bigger business card.
Laurie Rubner is the owner and operator of The Arbor Garden Center in Bethlehem.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!