Adrianne “Addie” la Poof

Fill out application: Furbabiesrescue.org Location: Pet Supermarket 3000 N Center St Hickory, NC Fur: short on body & long on... View on PetFinder
As Vanessa Page waited on her final meal at Hickory Smokehouse BBQ, she said she felt as though she was losing a longtime friend.
In 2022, a tree fell on Hickory resident George Ramseur’s mobile home, splitting it open. The damage left Ramseur, a 75-year-old double-ampute…
As temperatures remain below freezing, nearly 5,500 Duke Energy customers remained without power Saturday afternoon.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man is dead after a Christmas Day crash on U.S. 70.
Two Catawba County men were arrested and at least six guns seized on Tuesday.
A new Biscuitville restaurant in Hickory is set to open for business in less than a month.
The county manager for Alexander County died on Saturday, according to a news release from the county.
From a reality TV show bar renovation in Hickory, to an empty store transformed into a walk-in time capsule, here are five of the Hickory Dail…
A Lincoln County man sustained serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Maiden on Christmas Eve, according to his sister.
HUDSON — In January 2021, Adrienne Childres of Lenoir was returning to school as an adult learner at Caldwell Community College and Technical …
