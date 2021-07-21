Accident report details fatal wreck involving Alexander County commissioner

An accident report from Ohio shows Alexander County Commissioner Jeffery Peal’s vehicle was hit in the side by a transfer truck as he drove onto the highway. The accident killed Peal and left his passenger seriously injured.

Peal was traveling in Wood County on Bowling Green Road East when he stopped for a stop sign at the U.S. 6 intersection. He drove past the stop sign and was struck on the driver’s side by an 18-wheeler truck traveling on U.S. 6, according to a crash report from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Peal’s vehicle was pushed across the highway into a ditch, the report stated.

According to the report, the truck did not have a stop sign at the intersection and was traveling at 55 mph.

No charges have been filed in the crash.

Peal was traveling with Jason Bowlin, North Wilkes High School wrestling coach, according to the report.

According to a GoFundMe.com entry, Peal and Bowlin were friends. “As you all know, Coach Peal was Jason’s best friend, mentor, and beloved wrestling coach for many years,” a description on the fundraising site read.