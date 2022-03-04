Call Cynthia Bumgarner with Remax A Team 8282446895. Investors!!!2 Duplex sold together. 4 units 2BR/1BA each. total 8/BR and 4BA. Separate lots. Full Brick with Concrete Drive. Covered porch and back patio. New Roofs 2021. Fully occupied long term tenants. Outside city limits. Well and Septic. Please Do not contact tenants. No Sign. 2 days notice to see inside. Showings on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Address is 2760/2762 and 2750/2752 Sigmon Dairy Rd Newton NC 28658. Cash or Conventional Loan Please. Please have approval letter or Proof of funds before scheduling appointment. Properties are being sold together and not separate.
8 Bedroom Home in Newton - $525,000
