8 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $375,000

Location is the key here this beautiful 1915 home is 4,437 sq. ft. w/ 0.45 acres and is located near uptown hickory. This home does need some TLC and some updates, Interior is intact, featuring original interior woodwork, an impressive staircase, original closet doors, and windows. Original mantles frame fireplaces with capped chimneys and interior remodeling were completed in 1989. Asphalt paved parking lot in the rear can accommodate plenty of parking. This home is currently undergoing exterior painting and minor wood repairs but if you are looking for a large family home this is the home to see. This Dutch Colonial-style mansion, with a gambrel roof, central entrance portico, and grouped windows. A gorgeous staircase adorns the entrance along w/sunrooms were added. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2018, The house, currently vacant, was adapted for commercial use, beginning in the 1960s, but can revert back to residential.