6 Bedroom Home in Newton - $435,000

Beautiful White Brick Colonial 3 story boasts 6 BR/3.5 BA; formal living rm w/gas log FP; formal dining rm; stunning remodeled kit w/huge colonial blue island, white granite countertops, bvg ref in island, rich cherry cabinetry throughout, built-in desk, SS appliances, SS pot rack over island, dbl ovens, glass stove top, built-in pantry, eat-in area plus bar seating; lg sunny family rm w/French doors out to 2nd story deck, sgl door to grilling deck, half plantation shutters; huge laundry rm w/cherry cabinetry, granite countertop, sink & built-in iron station; one BR; one full BA; plus half BA all on main level; upstairs has open staircase, 4 large BRs (one w/attached study) & full hall BA; full bsmt fin w/large den, 2nd full kit, dining area, lg BR, full BA, lg storage rm & French doors to huge cov'd patio; lg deck, cov'd side porch, det garage w/dbl bay plus sgl bay doors; fully floored pull down attic stairs, & huge lot that extends to S Brady Ave! (See updates in remarks/sold As Is). Call Gina King/Realty Executives at 828-320-3883 for a private showing!